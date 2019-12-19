Omokri To Parents: Have Quality, Not Quantity Kids

by Eyitemi Majeed
Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

Popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri, has advised that it is better to have quality children instead of having quantity(plenty) children.

He added that parents who truly love their kids usually have investments to secure their kids’ future.

Read Also: Reno Omokri Reveals Cause Of Poverty

He made this known via his official Twitter handle on Thursday, 19th December.

He wrote:

It is impossible to love your children without having investments to secure their future. Your kids are not social security for your old age. Even if your parents didn’t do it for you, do it for your children. Have quality kids, not quantity kids

 

Tags from the story
Reno Omokri
0

You may also like

Amode, Tinubu pays last honur to Late Chief Imam of Lagos

[AUDIO]: Who did Tiwa Savage diss on her “fvck you challenge” cover?

Nollywood Actress, Sola Kosoko Gives Birth to a New Baby

CBN orders banks to submit account details of accounts without BVN

3 Don’ts in Food Packaging and Processing by Ogbeh

Buhari didn’t say 40m Nigerians are mad – presidency

National Assembly set to pass new minimum wage bill – Yakubu Dogara

Nigerian Newspaper headlines today

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 23rd November 2019

Oby Ezekwesili Slams Buhari Again Over Missing Chibok Girls

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *