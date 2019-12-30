Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo Finally End Their Beef

by Temitope Alabi
Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo
Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo

Omoni Oboli and Uche Jombo seem to have finally ended their rumored beef as Omoni has made us believe.

Recall the duo were rumoured to have started beefing sometime around December 2018, after they allegedly snubbed each other at a tourism event in Dubai.

Things became clearer when Ini Edo called Omoni Oboli out for snubbing the movie premier hosted by Uche Jombo.

Well, with the look of things now, it seems both women have finally ended their beef as Omoni Oboli revealed that she just called Uche and realized just how much she has missed her.

“I got off the phone with you and I realized how much I miss you Uche
It’s still the lover @uchejombo’s birthday!
I hope that stuff we talked about works out cos it will be MESSY
Have mad fun today girl!
I got you babe! Solidly behind you!”

