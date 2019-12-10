Omotola Jalade ‘Downgrades’ Eniola Badmus During Live Interview (Video)

Popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has reacted to a video of her colleague, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde trying to recollect who she is.

Omotola was present for the launch of actress Funke Akindele’s movie, “Your Excellency” on Monday.

A television presenter asked the actress to give a shout out to Eniola Badmus Tv on the red carpet of the movie premiere.

Surprisingly, Omotola asked,

“Eniola Badmus, that’s an actress isn’t she?”

This touched the chubby actress, who in turn, replied stating that she would put more effort into her work so she wouldn’t need an introduction next time.

Watch the video below: