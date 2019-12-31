Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Dismisses Rumours That She And Genevieve Nnaji Are Sworn Enemies

Nigerian actress and philanthropist, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has debunked claims that she and her colleague, Genevieve Nnaji are sworn enemies.

The actress had taken to Twitter to have an interactive session with her numerous fans and followers on Monday.

One of her followers on the microblogging platform inquired if she can hangout with Nnaji to squash all speculations that they are not In good terms.

The follower had tweeted;

“we wish to see a hangout photos of you and @GenevieveNnaji1.

“That will be so inspiring and darling after all these years of rumors that the two biggest female players in the industry are sworn enemies.”

Reacting to this, the actress wrote;

“Lol… that’s childish rumours now? Google you’ll see us together … we about making money now… #goodvibesonly”

See their exchange below: