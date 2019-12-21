One Week After Napoli Sack, Carlo Ancelotti Becomes Everton Coach

Everton has appointed Carlo Ancelotti as their manager on a four-and-a-half-year contract a week after being sacked.

The Italian, who was sacked by Napoli earlier this month, succeeds Marco Silva, who was dismissed by the Goodison Park club on 6 December.

Ancelotti, a three-time Champions League-winning coach, returns to English football eight and a half years after he was sacked by Chelsea.

The Italian will watch from the stand as the Toffees take on Arsenal who also just announced Mikel Arteta as the new manager of the club.