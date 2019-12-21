One Week After Napoli Sack, Carlo Ancelotti Becomes Everton Coach

by Olayemi Oladotun

Everton has appointed Carlo Ancelotti as their manager on a four-and-a-half-year contract a week after being sacked.

Carlo Ancelotti
Everton coach, Carlo Ancelotti

The Italian, who was sacked by Napoli earlier this month, succeeds Marco Silva, who was dismissed by the Goodison Park club on 6 December.

Also Read: Everton Agrees In Principle To Sign Carlo Ancelotti As Coach

Ancelotti, a three-time Champions League-winning coach, returns to English football eight and a half years after he was sacked by Chelsea.

The Italian will watch from the stand as the Toffees take on Arsenal who also just announced Mikel Arteta as the new manager of the club.

Tags from the story
Carlo Ancelotti, Everton, Napoli
0

You may also like

Toure Leads Man City To League Cup Glory

Plan B: Chelsea Set to Complete Eto’o Deal.

Ebola: NFF Protests as Eaglets are Left Stranded in Lome

Revealed: Real Reasons Why Osaze Was Dropped From Eagles Squad

NFF set to fix five friendly games for Nigeria

Heartland FC Recall Coach Madu and Tochuckwu with Immediate Effect.

Yaya Touré thinking of leavin Manchester City, claims agent

Chelsea Doctor Quits Weeks After Mourinho Criticism

mousa sissoko tottenham

Tottenham’s Moussa Sissoko Charged With Violent Conduct

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *