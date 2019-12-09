Orji Uzor Kalu To Receive Full Salaries, Allowances In Prison: Senate

by Valerie Oke
Former Governor Orji Uzor Kalu
Former Governor Orji Uzor Kalu

The Nigeria Senate has revealed that the embattled Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, would still get his full salaries as well as allowances while serving his jail term.

According to Godiya Akwashiki, the senate spokesman, Orji would get his full pay because the matter is still in court and he still has the opportunity to appeal at the Supreme court.

Speaking during an interview with PremiumTimes, Akwashiki added that although he won’t be performing any legislative function, he still remains a lawmaker of the country.

Read Also: N7.66bn Fraud: Please Don’t Handcuff Me In Public, Says Convict Orji Uzor Kalu

Orji was convicted of N7.66bn fraud along with two others.

“He is still a senator.

“This is the first court. The matter is going to Supreme Court so, he still has the opportunity to appeal up to the Supreme Court level.”

