Orji Uzor Kalu To Receive Full Salaries, Allowances In Prison: Senate

The Nigeria Senate has revealed that the embattled Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, would still get his full salaries as well as allowances while serving his jail term.

According to Godiya Akwashiki, the senate spokesman, Orji would get his full pay because the matter is still in court and he still has the opportunity to appeal at the Supreme court.

Speaking during an interview with PremiumTimes, Akwashiki added that although he won’t be performing any legislative function, he still remains a lawmaker of the country.

Orji was convicted of N7.66bn fraud along with two others.

“He is still a senator.

“This is the first court. The matter is going to Supreme Court so, he still has the opportunity to appeal up to the Supreme Court level.”