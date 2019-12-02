Osas And I Have Finalized Our Divorce – Actor Gbenro Ajibade (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Gbenro Ajibade
Gbenro Ajibade

Popular actor and model, Gbenro Ajibade has opened up about the status of his failed marriage.

The actor, who was in a recent episode of TV talk show, Rubbing Minds, talked about how he has finally ended things with his ex-wife, Osas.

Recall that following the drama surrounding their marriage, many speculated that he had only married her to get American citizenship,

READ ALSO – Osas Ighodaro Yanks Off Gbenro Ajibade’s Name From Her IG Bio

In this episode of the TV show, Mr Ajibade addressed all the issues surrounding the marriage as he hinted that he has finalized the divorce with Osas.

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
Gbenro Ajibade, osas, Rubbing Minds
0

You may also like

7 Wedding Traditions That Need To Die

For Ladies – 4 Top Causes Of A Smelly Private Part

My Wife Is A Pilferer

10 Foods That Make Hair Grow

10 Unmistakable Ways To Know He’s Head-Over-Heels For You

Open Relationships: Couples Who’ve Found Success

Tiwa Savage and Jamil

Tiwa Savage Rents Out Entire Cinema For Jamil To Watch Lion King On Birthday

Lifestyle – 7 Amazing Facts You Should Read!!!

2 Things You Need to Know if You’re Drinking Lemon Water for Weight Loss

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *