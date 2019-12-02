Osas And I Have Finalized Our Divorce – Actor Gbenro Ajibade (Video)

Popular actor and model, Gbenro Ajibade has opened up about the status of his failed marriage.

The actor, who was in a recent episode of TV talk show, Rubbing Minds, talked about how he has finally ended things with his ex-wife, Osas.

Recall that following the drama surrounding their marriage, many speculated that he had only married her to get American citizenship,

In this episode of the TV show, Mr Ajibade addressed all the issues surrounding the marriage as he hinted that he has finalized the divorce with Osas.

