Oshiomhole Has Turned Himself To An Untamed Emperor: APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kabiru Adjoto, has sworn to lead a massive protest against the party National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, early in 2020.

The APC chieftain said this at his country home in Ikakumo, Igarraland, Edo State, when something with his members.

He said on Sunday that was more than ready to spearhead a “massive Oshiomhole Must Go” to force the national chairman’s resignation from the party.

He said: “I’m championing a massive Oshiomhole ‘Must Go’ protest which will kick off early next year with thousands of corroborators across the 36 states of the federation.

“The protest will be unabated until Oshiomhole honourably resigns before he buries the APC.”

Adjoto, who is the immediate past speaker of the state House of Assembly, said he would soon open “a can of worms that would seal the political fate of the ex-Edo State governor.”

According to NAN, Adjoto said the revelations would make people of the state to stone Oshiomhole, who is currently battling for political survival in Edo APC.

He added: “As I promised a few months ago, I’m vigorously set to open a horrible can of worms that will make Edo people to stone Oshiomhole on the street as we enter the New Year.’’

In Obaseki detecting from APC, he said, “The governor will enjoy the ‘privilege of the first refusal’ during the forthcoming APC governorship primaries as enjoyed by Oshiomhole in 2012,’’ he stated.

The former speaker noted that the APC national chairman was driving himself into “irredeemable political oblivion because of sheer greed and hypocrisy.”

“Oshiomhole became governor by fighting godfatherism and the tenets of one man, one vote.

“He has now turned himself into not just a godfather but an untamed emperor, who is fully out to ruin the gains of democracy.

“He has also at different fora ridiculed the nation’s judiciary which gave him the ladder to climb to power,” Adjoto concluded.