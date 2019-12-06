Oshiomhole: PDP Forces Against APC In Edo Have Joined Their Ancestors

by Verity Awala
Adams Oshiomhole
APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole has assured that the ruling party was not at risk of losing Edo state in the 2020 governorship elections.

Oshiomhole said this on Friday when he who spoke to State House correspondents shortly after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari with the State chapter Chairmen of the party at the Presidential Villa, Abuja behind closed door.

Read Also: APC Chairmen Pass Vote Of No Confidence On Oshiomhole

He said that some PDP forces that could have served as stumbling blocks in the state had joined their ancestors and that the party has already been accepted in the state.

Oshiomhole, a former governor of the state said that the crisis in the state will be resolved peacefully.

 

