Oshiomhole Rejected Christmas Gifts From Obaseki: Aide

by Verity Awala
Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Edo, has reportedly rejected Christmas gifts from Edo State Government.

This was revealed by Crusoe Osagie, spokesperson to the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki in a statement in Benin on Wednesday.

He said the conventional Christmas presents which are usually given to former Edo governors were sent to Oshiomhole but they were turned back.

He said, “The messengers said they met the mother of the former governor who rejected the items, stating that her son would not accept the gifts.

“The gift items meant for Comrade Oshiomhole include four cows and ten bags of rice”.

Although there has been an ongoing rift between Governor Obaseki and his predecessor but the governor had put the political rift aside to carry out the annual ritual by sending the gifts to Oshiomhole.

