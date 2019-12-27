Oshiomhole Remains Suspended From APC Until He Apologises: Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, says the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole remains suspended from the party until he apologises to the APC.

The governor said this during an expanded meeting with leaders of the APC from all the wards and local government areas in Edo North held at Jattu-Uzaire, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.

Those present at the meeting include; the Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu; Edo State APC chairman, Mr Anselm Ojezua; members of the state executive council, as well as party delegates and leaders at wards, local government councils, state and national levels.

Governor Obaseki said: “Can you imagine a national chairman that is creating problems in his own house? Because of that, we had to suspend him and he remains suspended. We pray that God should have mercy on him because he has done something bad against God and the people of Edo State; he should find his way back into the party and apologize to all of us.

“If he comes back remorseful and apologetic, we will consider taking him back.”

He said further: “If you cannot be a disciplined member of the party, you will leave the party, whether you are a national chairman or not”, he warned.

He accused Oshiomhole of lying about nominating only one Commissioner in his cabinet, adding, “He cancelled the primaries that were initially done by the party at the state level for the 2019 general elections and did his own. Because he could not control us at the executive, he manipulated the legislature so he can use the house to impeach us.”

“Oshiomhole thought he was setting a trap when he chose Philip Shaibu as my deputy and Osarodion Ogie as Secretary to the State Government. He was thinking that we will always quarrel, fight and then run to him for settlement.”