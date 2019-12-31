Osun Mornach Moves To Snatch Tiwa Savage From Wizkid

by Eyitemi Majeed
Tiwa Savage and Wizkid
Tiwa Savage and Wizkid

It might not be the best of time for popular Afro-pop singer, Wizkid as the Oluwo of Iwoland is set to snatch his supposed bae, Tiwa Savage from him.

Read Also: Rare Footage Of Wizkid Arriving Marlian Fest In Lagos

Taking to his Instagram page, the monarch shared a photo of himself and Tiwa Savage before going on to ask the general populace if he should seize her.

He wrote:

“Se kin gbese le??? who no like better thing??? Tiwa Savage is the best… I love her. Ori ade agbe e @TiwaSavage. The Zillion dollar question is se kin gbesele???”

 

