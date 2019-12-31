Osun Mornach Moves To Snatch Tiwa Savage From Wizkid

It might not be the best of time for popular Afro-pop singer, Wizkid as the Oluwo of Iwoland is set to snatch his supposed bae, Tiwa Savage from him.

Read Also: Rare Footage Of Wizkid Arriving Marlian Fest In Lagos

Taking to his Instagram page, the monarch shared a photo of himself and Tiwa Savage before going on to ask the general populace if he should seize her.

He wrote:

“Se kin gbese le??? who no like better thing??? Tiwa Savage is the best… I love her. Ori ade agbe e @TiwaSavage. The Zillion dollar question is se kin gbesele???”