Our Leaders In National Assembly Have No Conscience: Banky W

Popular musician and former House of Representatives candidate, Bankole Wellington aka Banky W has accused members of the National Assembly of having no conscience.

The music entertainer, via his Twitter handle on Thursday, reacted to the recent approval of N37 billion for the renovation of the National Assembly.

The report had sparked outrage among many Nigerians as they expressed their displeasure over splashing such a huge sum on renovating a building that was constructed for less.

Equally condemning the move, the singer decried that the educational and health sector in the country are crying for help, yet lawmakers would earmark such a huge amount just to renovate their office building.

He tweeted: Our “leaders” in the National Assembly have NO conscience. At a time like this, when Education & Healthcare in Nigeria are in a state of Emergency.. they earmarked N37Billion to renovate their office building. Shame on us for letting them get away with it. This is SICK.