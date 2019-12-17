Outrage As Buhari Approves N37b For National Assembly Renovation

Reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N37 billion for the renovation of the National Assembly complex has sparked reactions among many Nigerians.

The approved fund which is part of the 2020 budget, doesn’t, however, include N128 billion allocated for the National Assembly for next year.

The Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Monday said there has been no major renovation of the National Assembly building for 20 years and many parts of the property had become dilapidated.

“We met the president and (it was) related the condition of the complex,” he said.

“The president responded and said he was going to renovate the complex. The phase one renovation will commence – the chambers and committee rooms in the white house.

“N37 billion was sourced and was given. It was put under the FCT, not national Assembly. All we required is to have the complex renovated.

“When we are through with phase 1, we will go to phase 2. It is not under the control of the National Assembly. The complex is a national asset and is for the FCDA to take care,” he said.

Reacting to the report, many described the approval as a waste and an avenue for lawmakers to loot funds.