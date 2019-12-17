Outrage As Buhari Approves N37b For National Assembly Renovation

Reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N37 billion for the renovation of the National Assembly complex has sparked reactions among many Nigerians.
The approved fund which is part of the 2020 budget, doesn’t, however, include N128 billion allocated for the National Assembly for next year.
The Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Monday said there has been no major renovation of the National Assembly building for 20 years and many parts of the property had become dilapidated.
“We met the president and (it was) related the condition of the complex,” he said.
Read Also: Senate Will Approve Buhari’s Multi-billion Dollar Loan Rejected Under Saraki: Lawan
“The president responded and said he was going to renovate the complex. The phase one renovation will commence – the chambers and committee rooms in the white house.
“N37 billion was sourced and was given. It was put under the FCT, not national Assembly. All we required is to have the complex renovated.
“When we are through with phase 1, we will go to phase 2. It is not under the control of the National Assembly. The complex is a national asset and is for the FCDA to take care,” he said.
Reacting to the report, many described the approval as a waste and an avenue for lawmakers to loot funds.
See reactions below
Ahmed Lawan’s NASS has approved N37bn For Renovation of the National Assembly complex. The same NASS complex was built in 1999 at a cost of nearly $35.18million pic.twitter.com/KHDcS33xMj
— Jackson Ude (@jacksonpbn) December 17, 2019
Buhari is approving N37bn for the renovation of the National Assembly
The National Assembly is approving the Buhari's request for a $30bn loan
The independent executive & legislative, are now in: A scratch me, I scratch you affair.
Aloota Continua
— Young Otutu (@YoungOtutu) December 17, 2019
Abacha, despite being regarded as one of the most "Corrupt Leader" in HISTORY built our National Assembly complex at a cost of $35.18m (N7bn then)
Now under the watch of one of the most "Incorruptible Leader" in HISTORY, N37bn has been approved for just its mere RENOVATION!🤭 pic.twitter.com/9RHlaXuRon
— #FreeDadiyataNow🔴 (@Kabir_Kb1) December 17, 2019
37billion to renovate National Assembly. What is the immediate economic importance of this project? pic.twitter.com/dpqoceOBke
— Adisa Olanrewaju. #FreeAllPoliticalPrisoners (@drain1471) December 17, 2019
He budgeted N48bn for the entire country educational needs BUT approved N37bn to renovate National Assembly building. Incredible! pic.twitter.com/n61bhsrAfY
— Iβrahim (@TheIOShowa) December 17, 2019
N37b to supposedly renovate the National Assembly is another thing Nigerians can work together to fight. Those guys are unitedly raping you, this isn’t time to check whether you refer a broom or an umbrella, they prefer your future and they are eating it up without remorse!
— JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) December 17, 2019