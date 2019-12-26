Outrage As Genevieve, Wizkid Hang Out Together

Popular Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid is currently trending on social media after a photo wherein he was spotted with legendary actress, Genevieve Nnaji hit the internet.

In the photo, the singer was seen with the actress at a concert with Wizkid wrapping his hand around the actress’s neck.

He was then seen whispering into the respected screen diva’s ear.

Since the photo broke out, fans have been saying that Wizkid likes big things – a reference to the perceived relationship between the singer and Tiwa Savage.

What Nigerians are saying: