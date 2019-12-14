Outrage As LUTH Resident Doctors Visit Mc Oloumo

Reactions have trailed the visit to Musiliu Akinsanya, chairman of the Lagos chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) aka MC Oluomo, by some members of the association of resident doctors (ARD) of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

The ARD paid a working visit at the NURTW Lagos secretariat, and MC Oluomo took to share photos of the visit on Friday.

He wrote: “Association of Resident Doctors, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi Araba, Lagos, visit to the office of the NURTW chairman, Lagos council, Oko Oba, Agege led by Dr Abiloye Kemi, a resident doctor at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology LUTH. ”

Photos from the visit have sparked up reactions from some Nigerian Twitter users. While some have taken to the platform to condemn the visit, others saw nothing wrong in it.

See reactions below

MC Oluomo Receives LUTH Resident Doctors on A Working Visit The Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Lagos State Chapter, Alhaji Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya 'MC Oluomo' receive Association of Resident Doctors of The Lagos University Teaching Hospital 'LUTH' pic.twitter.com/YqhgBt6K4p — chijioke, Ph.D., Nuclear Engineering(Affidavit). (@Ekwulu) December 13, 2019

What kind of hunger will make resident doctors leave the hospital to go check MC Oluomo’s blood pressure at his house/office?

Father, keep it away from me.

Please. pic.twitter.com/QClVnUlfyN — Corba (@cwale044) December 14, 2019

Social media outrage about this home/office check -up by MC OLUOMO has revealed high level of illiteracy in our country. This is called ambulatory BP monitoring necessary in proper diagnoses of potential high BP patient. Is routining done abroad & everyone is entitled to it pic.twitter.com/Pm0VVdHgKA — Emmanuel OJO (@realemmanuelojo) December 14, 2019

So it's now a crime for resident doctors of LUTH to visit MC Oluomo? If I may ask, is he not a human being? The guy may be an illetrate, but that doesn't make him less relevant and important in our society. — Suaveabbey. (@harbodunde) December 14, 2019

So resident doctors can not visit MC Oluomo in his house. No be human being? — Ayo of Ibadan (@theayoadams) December 14, 2019

ARD visiting Mc oluomo isn't community's entry Medicine shouldn't be openly associated with organisations that perpetrate unsanctioned violence ( as compared to the army and police) LUTH ARD.. Has embarrassed me Might as well meet a mafia boss and call it community entry — odogwu kenneth (@ancientmind) December 14, 2019