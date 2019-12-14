Outrage As LUTH Resident Doctors Visit Mc Oloumo

by Valerie Oke
MC Oluomo
MC Oluomo

Reactions have trailed the visit to Musiliu Akinsanya, chairman of the Lagos chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) aka MC Oluomo, by some members of the association of resident doctors (ARD) of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

The ARD paid a working visit at the NURTW Lagos secretariat, and MC Oluomo took to share photos of the visit on Friday.

He wrote: “Association of Resident Doctors, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi Araba, Lagos, visit to the office of the NURTW chairman, Lagos council, Oko Oba, Agege led by Dr Abiloye Kemi, a resident doctor at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology LUTH. ”

Photos from the visit have sparked up reactions from some Nigerian Twitter users. While some have taken to the platform to condemn the visit, others saw nothing wrong in it.

See reactions below

Tags from the story
Association of resident doctors (ARD), Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), MC Oluomo, Musiliu Akinsanya
