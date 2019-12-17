Outrage As Reverend Esther Ajayi Touches Woman’s Boobs (Photo)

A photo from Ovation Magazine’s 2019 Christmas Carol has gotten many tongues wagging on Instagram as the photo showed Reverend Mother Esther Ajayi, General Overseer of The love of christ generation church, posing in a questionable way.

The photo saw the Reverend posing with one of the guests at the party seen wearing a red strapless dress with her cleavage on display.

Esther Ajayi’s hand were spotted on one of the woman’s breasts as they posed for the photo and IG users have since begun to talk.

“I’m sure mummy will gift this lady round neck ND turtle neck clothes after this event… mummy and decency is 5 n 6” @blaiq_media commented on the photo.

“Mummy used style cover that …. Ayaf keep my mouth shut,” @yomi_1313 wrote.

And @innyspro_makeover wrote: “Mummy stylishly cover her twins for her.”