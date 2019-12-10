Pandemonium As Cooked Meat Turns Into Snake In Delta (Video)

by Eyitemi Majeed
Photo of a snake
Photo of a snake

A video has popped up on the internet capturing the moment a cooked meat allegedly turned into a snake in Abraka, Delta state.

According to reports, the meat fell off from the meal a boyfriend bought for his girlfriend while heading home.

As soon as the meat turned into the snake, everyone around took to their heels as they could not believe their eyes.

Although, it remains unknown what eventually happened afterwards, but below is a short clip from the scene.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Abraka, delta state
