Parents Tie Son With Rope In Lagos; Pour Pepper On His Face (Photos)

by Michael Isaac

A disturbing photo has been shared on the Internet that shows the strange way some parents discipline their children.

The picture was shared by a concerned neighbour who called out for the picture to be escalated for the government to see.

The photo sharer was identified as Prince Adefila Bamidele Sunday, sharing the picture he gave out the location where this happened.

Sharing the picture, he also tagged the parents as wicked parents as he stated that the government needs to do something about it.

See Photos Here:

Parents Tie Son To Ceiling
Prince’s Post
