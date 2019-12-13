Pastor Adeboye Speaks About His Death

by Eyitemi Majeed
Pastor E.A Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God(RCCG) has spoken about when God told him that he would die.

He made the revelation during the ongoing Annual Holy Ghost Congress holding at the Church Campground at Lagos Ibadan Expressway.
In his words:
“When I was in Mushin, I prayed to God for a boy’s quarter but God said I should forget it. That He will build for me a city. When I shared it with my friends then, they thought I was mad.”
 

“Then not so long we bought about 4 acres of land along the express and built a 100m by 50m auditorium. Some people thought we had arrived but I knew what I heard.”
 
“So, some suggested we build a fence around it because it was the biggest auditorium at that time.”
 
“I rejected the idea, even though I loved beautiful designs, air-conditioned enclosures, exquisitely painted walls but that isn’t what I heard from God.”
 
“Since then we have moved from there to 3 other bigger auditoriums. And now we are in the 3km by 3km auditorium but we are still not yet there.”
 
“So, when they tell you Pastor Adeboye is dead, don’t believe them because God said He will build us an auditorium the size of Ibadan. Until that time, I am going nowhere.” He said.
