Pastor Adeboye’s Prayers Are Not As Potent As Many Believe – Daddy Freeze

by Temitope Alabi
Media personality Daddy Freeze has reacted to a post which saw a man saying he is disappointed that Pastor Adeboye’s prayers do not work.

In the post, the man said Adeboye prayed for his wife but she ended up dying.

Freeze reacting to this, saying Adeboye’s prayers are not as potent as many like to believe.

‘Two sides to this story.
1: Even Christ could not heal unbelievers or do miracles among them. So the essence of your healing lies in your faith, not in the preaching of a pastor.

◄ Mark 6 ►
[4] Then Yahushua told them, “A prophet is honored everywhere except in his own hometown and among his relatives and his own family.” [5] And because of their unbelief, he couldn’t do any miracles among them except to place his hands on a few sick people and heal them. [6] And he was amazed at their unbelief.

2: Pastor Adeboye’s Prayer’s are not as potent as many of you like to believe.
I personally feel he needs to ask the Holy Spirit to teach him how to pray as a christian, because I see a disconnect between him and the spirit.
Bless you all!🙏.’

