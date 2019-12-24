Pastor Defiles 10-Year-Old And 16-Year-Old Sick Sister During Deliverance

The Imo state police command has arrested one Kenneth Onyeali who is the general overseer of Christ New Covenant Church located in Umuagwo for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl and 16-year-old sister while conducting a deliverance session on the sick girl, The Nations report.

The 16-year-old was said to have become crippled after the incident thus forcing her to drop out of school.

According to the victims’ mother: “When my daughter complained after some days of constant sexual intercourse, Pastor Kenneth told her that that was the only way she could be healed of her sickness.

My 10-year-old daughter told me Pastor Kenneth that used his fingers inside her vagina. She said the pastor told her that if she wanted her elder sister to get better, she must allow him to remove some evil spirit in her vagina.

When I confronted the pastor, he immediately refunded N30,000 I was charged for the prayers, begging that I forgive him. But I reported to my husband’s brothers who reported the matter to the police.”

The Pastor’s wife has also allegedly offered the victim’s family N200, 000 to keep sealed lips, an offer they rejected.

Confirming the arrest Orlando Ikeoku, the State Police Spokesman, said:

“Though, the girl was deceived by the pastor into believing that she could be healed of her ailment through sexual intercourse with him.

After three days of sexual intercourse with the pastor, the girl wasn’t seeing any improvement. She complained and had to report to her people.”

He added that the pastor would soon be charged to court at the end of investigations.