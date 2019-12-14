Pastor Impregnates 16-Year-Old Girl In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested Prophet Sunday Adelaja for defiling and impregnating a 16-year-old Junior Secondary School 3 student.

Adelaja who defiled the girl twice, is reportedly married to two wives and also the pastor of a white garment church in Iwaya, Ijebu-Ife community of the state.

Recounting how the incident occurred, the girl said the randy pastor lured her to his house with claims of asking her some questions while her parents attended a meeting at the palace of the community’s traditional ruler in June 2019.

She also disclosed that she was accosted by the pastor again one week after the first incident, while running an errand. According to the secondary school student, he took her to his house and had sex with her again.

The 16-year-old girl who said the pastor threatened her and also told her to make herself available whenever he needs her said a medical test conducted on her after her mother noticed changes in her body confirmed she is pregnant.

The incident reportedly led to an attack on the Pastor’s church by angry youths of the community as confirmed by a representative of Advocate for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network of Nigeria, Mr Adeyemi Akin-Akala.

Ogun State Police spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the secondary student is 5 months pregnant and also disclosed that the investigation is still ongoing.