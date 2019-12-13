Pastor Jailed For Stealing Goat, Turkeys, Threatening Owner With Charms

A Pastor of a Cherubim and Seraphim Church, called Solomon Opaalade, has been jailed for stealing a goat and turkeys and threatening the owner with charms.

The Principal State Counsel from the State Ministry of Justice, Adekunle Adeniyi, said the pastor stole nine turkeys valued at N270,000 and a goat valued at N18,000 belonging to one Oluwasegun Hammed, Withinnigeria reports.

Five witnesses were called by prosecution while two turkeys and charms were recovered from Opaalade as well as a statement written by the defendant.

The defendant was found guilty of three of the five counts by the Magistrate, Adijat Oloyade, in her judgment and subsequently sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment on each of them or an option of paying N10,000 fine for each of the counts.