Pastor Nabbed After Hiring Assassins To Kill Female Colleague (Photo)

A 56-year-old Pastor has been arrested and arraigned before the Igbosere Chief Magistrate Court.

Pastor Benjamin Akinsanya of the Life House Ministry, Ojo, Lagos, allegedly sponsored six-man suspected assassins to kill a female pastor, Janet Ogunsola over alleged spiritual popularity tussle.

Other suspects charged with the pastor are Darlington Orji, 25, and Liberty Elvis, 29.

READ ALSO – Police Nab Pastors Who Perform Fake Miracles In Lagos

The police said that Akinsanya allegedly paid the suspects N500, 000 to terminate the life of the female pastor in charge of Glorious Chapel Ministry, at Adeleye Street, Ojo, Lagos, to stop her soaring spiritual popularity over him.

According to information gathered, trouble started in October 2019 when the suspects invaded the residence of the complainant, armed with guns and attempted to kill her.

When the suspects did not find her at home, they allegedly shot sporadically into her residence and left.

Following the ugly development, Mrs Ogunsola sent an SOS petition to the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu.

It was investigations that led to the arrest of the pastor who led the operatives to arrest two of the suspects while others escaped.

See Photo Here:

See Full Post Here: