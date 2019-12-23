Pastor Of Sotitoberi Church Docked Over Missing Boy

The General Overseer of Sotitobire Miracle Center Akure, Prophet Babatunde has been arraigned before an Akure magistrate’s court sitting at Oke-Eda on two counts of felony and kidnap.

The prophet was arraigned by the Department of Security Service, DSS, after spending two weeks in their custody.

The cleric was docked alongside six other members of the church, Omodara Olayinka Margaret Oyebola, Grace Ogunjobi, Egunjobi Motunrayo, Esther Kayode and Peter Anjorin.

This follows allegations connected to the mysterious disappearance of a one-year-old boy during the church’s Sunday service on November 10 this year.

Last week, some angry youths set ablaze the headquarters of the church located at Osinle and another branch of the church at Ajipowo in the Akure metropolis.

It was reported that no service held on Sunday across several branches of the church as the state police commissioner, Adie Udie has drafted police to the burnt headquarters of the state and the Oda private residence of the clergyman to prevent further attack.