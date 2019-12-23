Pastor Of Sotitoberi Church Docked Over Missing Boy

by Verity Awala
Image result for Pastor Of Sotitobire Church Docked Over Missing Boy
Prophet Babatunde Sotitobire

The General Overseer of Sotitobire Miracle Center Akure, Prophet Babatunde has been arraigned before an Akure magistrate’s court sitting at Oke-Eda on two counts of felony and kidnap.

The prophet was arraigned by the  Department of Security Service, DSS, after spending two weeks in their custody.

The cleric was docked alongside six other members of the church, Omodara Olayinka Margaret Oyebola, Grace Ogunjobi, Egunjobi Motunrayo, Esther Kayode and Peter Anjorin.

This follows allegations connected to the mysterious disappearance of a one-year-old boy during the church’s Sunday service on November 10 this year.

Read Also: Akure Youth Set Church Ablaze Over Missing Baby Buried At Alter

Last week, some angry youths set ablaze the headquarters of the church located at Osinle and another branch of the church at Ajipowo in the Akure metropolis.

It was reported that no service held on Sunday across several branches of the church as the state police commissioner, Adie Udie has drafted police to the burnt headquarters of the state and the Oda private residence of the clergyman to prevent further attack.

Tags from the story
Akure Magistrate’s Court, Prophet Alfa Babatunde, Sotitobire
0

You may also like

Tambuwal Distances Self From Alams State Pardon, Says It Was Ill Timed

15 Million Farmers To Benefit From FG’s GES Scheme

Evans’ lawyer pays fine of pay N500,000, as he loses court case

President Jonathan Congratulates South Korea’s First Female President

Ambode Has Changed The Face Of Governance In Lagos – Fasehun

Newly Formed Opposition Party, APC, is also Open to Individuals: Are You Interested?

End Of The Road: Bribe Seeking Policeman Caught On Camera Dismissed From Police Force

Amaechi’s ADC A Deserter From The Force – Police

Borno: 10 Killed In Fresh Boko Haram Attack

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *