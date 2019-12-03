Pastor Shares Anointed Bread To His Congregation

A clergyman in Delta state has gotten many tongues wagging after a video of him handing out bread to his congregation surfaced online.

The pastor in the video called the bread ”anointed bread”.

The pastor, whose name has been given as Bishop Godday Iboyi, told his members he was giving away the ”anointed bread”. This according to him is to commemorate the fourth year anniversary of his divine escape from kidnappers’ den.

The video has since gotten many talking online.

Watch below;