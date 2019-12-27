Pastor Tackles MFM’s Olukoya Over Christmas ‘Unbiblical’ Comment

by Eyitemi Majeed
Photo of a Father Christmas

Recall that social media was set ablaze on Wednesday when the general overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministry, MFM, Dr Daniel Olukoya told Christians that Christmas day celebration is ‘unbiblical.’

Well, a popular pastor, Adewale(the senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Jesus Christ) has asked Olukoya to tell Christians the exact date to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

He further queried why a majority of Christians, including Olukoya’s church worship on Sunday, contrary to Saturday known as the Sabbath day set aside by God in Exodus 20:8-10.

