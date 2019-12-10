Pastor Teaches Female Members How To Give Blow-Job

by Eyitemi Majeed
The pastor while teaching the female members
The pastor while teaching the female members

A new photo is currently circulating on social media wherein a pastor was seen teaching his female church members how best to give blow-jobs.

The pastor was spotted using a cucumber as a practical tool for the female church members.

He assisted them all in putting the cucumber in their mouth while he gave them a huge lesson on how best to give lips service for maximum satisfaction.

Although the name of the church and the name of the pastor remains unknown at the time of this report.

