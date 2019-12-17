Patience Ozokwor Celebrates Her Daughter As She Turns A Year Older

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor, is on Tuesday celebrating one of her daughters, Chioma, who turns a year older.

Taking to her IG page, the ace Nollywood actress thanked God for keeping Chioma alive, adding that she almost lost her at the age of 10.

“Happy birthday to my baby girl. My beautiful daughter Chioma. Ada na eri ukwu anu, Nneude Nwa Okwor, Nnenna Ya, Wendisco, my personal antenna, chief strategist and closest friend. So many reasons to be grateful to God for your life today. You almost left us when you were 10 but God kept you and has blessed you abundantly. You make me so proud. I’m glad God has put all the right people around you. May He continue to lead you in the path He has set out for you. Remain blessed my daughter .”