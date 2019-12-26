PDP To Begin Search For 2023 Presidential Candidate: BoT Chairman

Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Walid Jibrin, says the party will soon commence its search for the most qualified person to run as it’s candidate in the 2023 Presidential election.

The BoT Chairman who made this known while speaking with newsmen said that Atiku Abubakar, the party’s former Candidate of the Party in the last general election, can contest if he wishes to.

His words, “After all, Atiku couldn’t have been adjudged to have failed in the last presidential elections. ”

“Atiku is a Nigerian. Has he really failed in that (2019) election?

Read Also: Buhari Has Reduced Presidency To ‘Fuji House Of Commotion: PDP

“The case went from the tribunal to the appeal court and up to the Supreme Court.

“If Atiku wants, he has the right to do so and other people have the right to do so.

“Do you think it’s only Atiku that wants to contest?” he asked.

“On the presidential candidate, the National Working Committee, in consultation with all relevant organs, will reveal the plan about our presidential candidate.