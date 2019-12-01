‘People Cyberbully Me Over My Dad’s Action’ – Zahra Buhari (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Zahra Buhari
President Buhari’s Daughter Zahra

President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Zahra Indimi, has lamented that many Nigerians attack her on social media for decisions solely taken by her father.

She said she prays for those who bully her online because she has learnt to move on with life.

Zahra made the statement at the first edition of “An Afternoon with Zahra” The event which attracted several young persons.

Narrating her story she said, “2015 was when I knew what bullying was. It started with my photos going viral. I was actually having a yoga class and I was sweating but people were busy sending my pictures up and down. People used it for their gain during the campaign.”

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
President Buhari, Zahra Indimu
0

