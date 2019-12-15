People Falsely Label Me – Khloe Says As She Poses Braless

BBNaija hosuemate Khloe has again caused a mini stir on social media after sharing a braless image of herself on her IG.
The fashion designer and model then went on to pen a sweet post to herself saying people falsely label her, while adding that this not deter her from knowing she is a beautiful human.
She is raw like cacao
Carries a smell of cinnamon and honey
Natural brown eumelanin skin
Everyone judges not knowing what’s within
Sweet like honey,
She cures any emptiness carried in a man
Mix her with sunshine
And she glows within
Beautiful big brown eyes
No one ever takes the time to notice her
People only falsely label her and lack realization
That she’s the most beautiful and radiant brown skinned girl
Sweet like honey
Beautiful brown girl
Never lose your fire
Even when the sun may not shine, you’ll still always blind them
– –