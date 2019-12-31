Peruzzi Boldly Confirms Cee-C As His Girlfriend(Photo)

by Valerie Oke
Peruzzi and cee-c
Peruzzi and cee-c

Popular Nigerian singer Peruzzi has openly confirmed that controversial ex-Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora otherwise known as Cee-C is his girlfriend.

The singer made this known in response to a fan who asked him via his official Twitter handle if the ex-housemate is his bae.

Reacting to the fan’s question, the singer confirmed their relationship status by saying: ‘Yes, any problem???

Read Also: I Will Say My Last Prayer If You Show Up As My Doctor – Davido Reacts To Peruzzi;s Throwback Photo

The speculation was fueled after the singer featured the reality TV star in his music video.

See their exchange below:

 

 

