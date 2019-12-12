Peter Okoye Attacks Troll Who Mocked His Creativity

Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P has attacked an Internet troll who attacked his music and creativity.

The singer wasted no time to reply the troll who took to Twitter to tell him that he has been making ”shitty” music since he and his brother, Paul Okoye, ended their famous music duo, PSquare, about three years ago.

The Twitter user wrote: “To be frank bro..u are not minding ur business..u are obviously competing with ur brother..u need to go back to him, learn how to make quality/good music…not all these yeyeye shits u v been releasing since u guys separated… #mrp #nepa”

Replying, he wrote: “Broke people thinking they have opinion hustle make you no go dey advice Dangote how to do business. chai!”

See Photo Here: