Peter Okoye Attacks Troll Who Mocked His Creativity

by Michael Isaac
Peter Okoye
Peter Okoye

Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P has attacked an Internet troll who attacked his music and creativity.

The singer wasted no time to reply the troll who took to Twitter to tell him that he has been making ”shitty” music since he and his brother, Paul Okoye, ended their famous music duo, PSquare, about three years ago.

The Twitter user wrote: “To be frank bro..u are not minding ur business..u are obviously competing with ur brother..u need to go back to him, learn how to make quality/good music…not all these yeyeye shits u v been releasing since u guys separated… #mrp #nepa”

READ ALSO – ‘Who Wants To Raid My Closet?’ – Peter Okoye Flaunts His Luxury Wears (Photo)

Replying, he wrote: “Broke people thinking they have opinion hustle make you no go dey advice Dangote how to do business. chai!”

See Photo Here:

Peter Okoye replies troll who says he has been making

Tags from the story
Paul Okoye, Peter Okoye, psquare
0

You may also like

Video: Andrew Odoe — Have some sympathy (Unofficial music video)

Pual Okoye spotted riding a scooter

Ojuelegba: Paul Okoye Spotted Riding Okada In Lagos

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde: “Jim Iyke Is Nollywood’s Best Dressed Actor”

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde: “Jim Iyke Is Nollywood’s Best Dressed Actor”

Prince William Is On The Front Cover Of A Gay Magazine

Jude Okoye Shares Pic Of Daughter As She Turns 2-Months Old

Nigerian Female Celebrities And Their Expensive Engagement Rings | Photos

Alibaba Reveal What Stopped Him From Helping A Community To Fill A Giant Pothole In Warri.

‘Being called BITCH by my boyfriend turns me on’ -Cardi B

OAP Tosyn Bucknor, Shares Epic Moment From Wedding To Aurélien Boyer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *