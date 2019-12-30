Peter Okoye’s Son, Cameron Shows Off Dancing Skills (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Cameron Okoye
Peter Okoye’s Son, Cameron

Cameron, son of popular Nigerian singer and dancer, Peter Okoye has been spotted showing off his dancing skills.

Of a truth, an apple doesn’t fall far from the tree as Cameron was seen giving his best at the dance.

While he danced, his father and other family members hailed him in excitement.

READ ALSO – Peter Okoye’s son Cameron Okoye makes it to FC Barcelona Lagos 

Recall that he has also proved to be talented at playing football, according to recent report.

In all their excitement, they started spraying money on him as he danced to the beat of a song.

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
Cameron Okoye, Peter Okoye
0

