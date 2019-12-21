Photos: Actor Femi Adebayo Celebrates His Son As He Turns 1

by Temitope Alabi
Femi Adebayo
Femi Adebayo

Nollywood actor,  Femi Adebayo Salami and his wife, Aduke are today celebrating their son, Fadhil Aridunnu Adebayo, who turned 1.

The actor has taken to social media to share photos of his son while penning a beautiful birthday message alongside.

Read Also: Femi Adebayo Wears Female Clothes; Shows Off Twerking Skills (Video)

“Yipeee!!! And the baby of the house is ONE!!! ALHAMDULILAH!!! All praises and adoration to God Almighty for his life!…Hmmmmm… FADHIL ARIDUNNU omo ADEBAYO. God has made you a source joy us and so shall it be till eternity! My Prince charming!! Ever smiling boy!! My carbon-copy! My replica! … looking at you tells me that I’m good looking! . Happy birthday my boy!! LLNP..we all love you… olorun a tun bo da e si fun wa.”

Fadhil
Fadhil
0

