Photos: Beyonce Wears Thigh-High Slit Dress For Diddy’s 50th Birthday

Multi-award winning singer, Beyonce wowed as she stepped out for rapper Diddy’s 50th birthday bash with her husband, Jay Z.

Diddy turned 50 on November 4 and threw a party to celebrate this milestone.

Read Also: Beyonce Wows In Sequined Gown Ahead Of Shawn Carter Foundation Gala

Beyonce commanded attention at the event in a beautiful thigh-high slit off-the-shoulder black gown paired with elbow-length gloves.

The party was attended by the likes of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, Cardi B and Offset, Dr. Dre, Pharrell Williams, Post Malone, Tyga, Meek Mill and others

More photos below;

See more photos of Beyonce below.