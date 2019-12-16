Photos: Beyonce Wears Thigh-High Slit Dress For Diddy’s 50th Birthday

by Temitope Alabi
Beyonce
Beyonce

Multi-award winning singer, Beyonce wowed as she stepped out for rapper Diddy’s 50th birthday bash with her husband, Jay Z.

Diddy turned 50 on November 4 and threw a party to celebrate this milestone.

Read Also: Beyonce Wows In Sequined Gown Ahead Of Shawn Carter Foundation Gala

Beyonce commanded attention at the event in a beautiful thigh-high slit off-the-shoulder black gown paired with elbow-length gloves.

The party was attended by the likes of  Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, Cardi B and Offset, Dr. Dre, Pharrell Williams, Post Malone, Tyga, Meek Mill and others

More photos below;

Beyonce
Beyonce
Beyonce
Beyonce
Beyonce
Beyonce
Beyonce
Beyonce
Beyonce
Beyonce
Beyonce
Beyonce

 

See more photos of Beyonce below.

Beyonce
Beyonce
Beyonce
Beyonce
Beyonce
Beyonce
Beyonce
Beyonce
Beyonce
Beyonce
Tags from the story
beyonce, Diddy, jay z, kim kardashian
0

You may also like

Davido shows off Chioma’s cleavage (See photos)

Someone Tried To Sell An Nude Photo Of Sia So She Flipped The Game And Posted It Herself

How Cute: Yvonne Nelson Proposes To Actor John Dumelo

#BBNaija: Nigerian ladies react to trending photo of Tobi’s eggplant

Seyi Shay: “Love Has Never Been Fair To Me”

SEE Photos from actress’ Opeyemi Aiyeola 40th birthday party

PHOTO: My Smile Alone Can Make You Fall – Nollywood Actress

PHOTO: My Smile Alone Can Make You Fall – Nollywood Actress

Proud Dad! Kanye West Plants Kiss On North West’s Hair As They Step Out Of A Party With Kim

Beverly Osu In Topless Beach Photo Shoot

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *