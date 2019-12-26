Photos From Nice And Sunkanmi’s Wedding

by Valerie Oke
pre-wedding photo of 9ice and Sunkami Ajala
pre-wedding photo of 9ice and Sunkami Ajala

We reported earlier that popular Nigerian singer, Abolore Akande professionally known as 9ice is set to walk down the aisle with his one of his baby mamas. Sunkanmi Ajala, well, the duo have finally tied the knot.

The wedding makes it the third time the singer would be walking down the aisle following crashes from previous marriages.

9ice and Sunkami have a 5-year-old child together named Mitchelle.

Read Also: 9ice Reacts As Manchester United Humiliates Chelsea

Also, Sunkami is said to be an event planner who is based in Lagos state.

See photo below:

Tags from the story
9ice, Abolore Akande, Sunjami Ajala, Sunkami
0

You may also like

If You Want It To Be MORE Than A Casual Dating, Don’t Do These 10 Things

7 Signs You Aren’t Giving Your Wife Enough Attention

8 Reasons Sober Guys Make The Best Husbands

Evaluating Your Parenting Readiness: Are You Prepared For a New Arrival?

Uche Ogbodo

I Want To Experience True Marriage – Uche Ogbodo

[Advice Needed] We Broke Up Because Of Our SS Child, Now He Wants Me Back!!! What Do I Do?

Photo: 20 Year Old Girl Narrates How She Lured Kidnapped Politician

Photo: 20 Year Old Girl Narrates How She Lured Kidnapped Politician

Nigerian man

My Girlfriend’s Vagina Smells So Bad Even When Her Legs Are Closed- Man Cries Out

4 Signs That Your Allergy Symptoms Might Be Something Worse.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *