Photos From Nice And Sunkanmi’s Wedding

We reported earlier that popular Nigerian singer, Abolore Akande professionally known as 9ice is set to walk down the aisle with his one of his baby mamas. Sunkanmi Ajala, well, the duo have finally tied the knot.

The wedding makes it the third time the singer would be walking down the aisle following crashes from previous marriages.

9ice and Sunkami have a 5-year-old child together named Mitchelle.

Also, Sunkami is said to be an event planner who is based in Lagos state.

See photo below: