Photos From Wedding Introduction Of Davido’s Brother, Adewale Adeleke

Singer Davido’s elder brother, Adewale Adeleke, held his wedding introduction over the weekend.

The excited groom-to-be had his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, and other members of his family in attendance at his fiancee’s family house in Calabar, Cross River State.

Read Also: Davido’s Brother, Adewale Adeleke Drags Trolls Who Asked If His Wife Can Cook

Adewale and his woman, Kani, got engaged in July.

The pair made news a few days ago after Adewale took out time out to slam internet trolls who mocked Kani.

A troll had asked if Kani ever cooks as she is always seen at restaurants. Reacting, Adewale wasted no time in putting them in their places.

See more photos below;