Photos From Wedding Introduction Of Davido’s Brother, Adewale Adeleke

by Temitope Alabi

Singer Davido’s elder brother, Adewale Adeleke, held his wedding introduction over the weekend.

The excited groom-to-be had his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, and other members of his family in attendance at his fiancee’s family house in Calabar, Cross River State.

Adewale and his woman, Kani, got engaged in July.

The pair made news a few days ago after Adewale took out time out to slam internet trolls who mocked Kani.

A troll had asked if Kani ever cooks as she is always seen at restaurants. Reacting, Adewale wasted no time in putting them in their places.

See more photos below;

Adewale Adeleke wedding introduction
0

