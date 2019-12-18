Photos: Nigerian Lady Burns Her Wigs, Clothes, Makeup After Giving Her Life To Chirst

A Nigerian lady has gotten tongues wagging following her actions after she gave her life to Christ.

According to online reports, after giving her life to Christ, the lady burned her make-up kits, trousers, and wigs.

Read Also: I Love Dick So Much But My Boyfriend Just Became Born Again And Says No More Pre-Marital Sex: Lady Cries Out

The young lady wrote;

“Good morning brethren, I want to appreciate God for what he has done in my life, it was all about yesterday I went to market as I was returning God used the byke man to minister to me although my husband has been preaching these things to me but the devil never allow me see to it.

“The byke man God used him to save me and through one cassette of a revelation by one sister that God saved from hell and send her to the world to save souls, my people please am begging all of us there’s no gain in all these things, be urself be natural say no to all these worldly things today and be saved.

“Some people might be surprised seeing this post even my husband was surprised today on the action I took even my family when they heard it, most of these items you are seeing here cost me a lot but what does it profit a man to gain the world and lose his soul.

“My dear ladies that can’t do without trouser please read Deuteronomy 22vs5, have you ever asked yourself where all these attachment and weavons are coming from? , I was once a victim of this but I don’t want us to be found in hell when God remembers us, have you tried asking your self if I die today where am I going?

“Please, there’s still time for us to amend our ways before it’s late, thank you all and God bless you for reading and I pray for the grace for us to enter the kingdom of God on the last day because that day will be terrible.

See The Photos Below;