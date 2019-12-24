Photos: Ooni Of Ife Walks In A Fashion Show

by Temitope Alabi

 

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has gotten many in their feelings after photos of him walking a runway surfaced online.

The Ooni swaggered on the runway at the Africa Fashion Week in Nigeria which held in Lagos.

Speaking to newsmen at the show, the Ooni stated that his decision to strut his stuff on the runway was a way of promoting the pride of Nigerian and African fabrics.

He went on to encourage Nigerians to go for made-in-Nigeria fabrics and products to enable job creation and youth empowerment through the fashion industry.

See photos of the monarch on stage below;

