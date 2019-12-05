Pipeline Explosion Rocks Igando Area Of Lagos (Video)

There is currently a fire outbreak happening at Igando area of Lagos state.

According to reports, the fire outbreak has resulted in multiple explosions around the area.

Unconfirmed report has it that the fire outbreak started after some vandals went to tap fuel at pipeline around the area.

No casualty has been given at the time of this report, but properties have been damaged.

Firefighters are said to have arrived at the scene and are currently battling it to put out the fire.

Watch the video below: