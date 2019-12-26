Please Don’t Disrupt Our Chicken Feast, Nigerians Tell MFM Pastor Olukoya

by Eyitemi Majeed
file photo of a father Christmas
file photo of a Santa Claus

Following the comment made by Pastor Olukoya, the general overseer of Mountain of Fire Bible Ministry, saying that there is no verse in the bible that supports Christmas celebration, Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to launch heavy missiles at him.

Read Also: Why MFM Does Not Celebrate Christmas: Olukoya

Nigerians in the reactions have cautioned the cleric against disrupting their chicken feats while some others equally queried if MFM can equally be found in the bible.

What Nigerians are saying below:

Tags from the story
MFM, Pastor Olukoya
0

You may also like

Buhari and Fayose

‘Buhari’s legacy is like that of Anini’ – Ayo Fayose mocks Buhari

Nnamdi Azikwe Airport will be shut down for another 18 weeks

BREAKING| Chris Ngige Collapses In National Assembly During Budget Defense

Biafra won’t see the light of day…..PDC

Police arrests man who posed as the IGP younger brother

Gunman Attacks Gay Club In Florida

Young Boy Who Drowned And Was “Pronounced Dead” Comes Back To Life

You're insane if you say "Allah Akbar" and kill someone - Bhhati

VP Osinbajo meets Imam who saved 300 lives escaping death at the hands of bandits in Plateau

APC governors meet with Acting President, Osinbajo over party crisis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *