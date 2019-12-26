Please Don’t Disrupt Our Chicken Feast, Nigerians Tell MFM Pastor Olukoya

Following the comment made by Pastor Olukoya, the general overseer of Mountain of Fire Bible Ministry, saying that there is no verse in the bible that supports Christmas celebration, Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to launch heavy missiles at him.

Nigerians in the reactions have cautioned the cleric against disrupting their chicken feats while some others equally queried if MFM can equally be found in the bible.

What Nigerians are saying below:

Please dont disrupt our chicken feast. — S.M.Buhari (محمد) (@CountMoh) December 25, 2019

All this our Pastors sometimes amuse me… You leave the essence of a celebration and attack the celebrants. #oversabi — WaleAlakija (@oladrunken) December 25, 2019

Please somebody should tell Olukoya that this is what the bible says in Colossians 2: 16 – ”Therefore, let no one judge you because of what you eat or drink or about the observance of annual holy days, New Moon Festivals, or weekly worship days.” — Lesus Carolus (@chuckD_charles) December 25, 2019

Yes, but did bible ask us to be going to church on Sundays? Did bible ask us to be going for Tuesday bible study? Wednesday midweek service?

Friday night vigil? — royO’bannon (@royzodiac) December 25, 2019