Plus Size Model, Monalisa Flaunts Sexy Body In New Photos

Nigerian model Monalisa has sparked a mini outrage online with raunchy new images of herself.

The Plus size model wowed in sexy new images which saw her flaunting her massive boobs on IG.

Read Also: How To Slide Into A Lady’s DM – Roman Goddess

The photos saw her rocking a shirt and sexy black lingerie. She finished off the look with a curly wig and red lipstick.

Her photos have since gotten many talking online with some asking that she takes the photos down and body-shaming her, while others have been celebrating her for her braveness to show that much skin.

See more photos below;