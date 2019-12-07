Police Arrest Herdsman Over Death Of Farmer In Ogun

A herder, Muhammad Garba, has been arrested by the Ogun state police command for allegedly killing a farmer identified as Segun Akinlade in Imala community of Abeokuta North Local Government Area.

According to reports, trouble started after the farmer met the herdsman grazing his cows at his newly-cleared farmland.

Police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirming the incident, said the herdsman attacked the farmer with a cutlass.

“In order to chase him away, he used a catapult to scare the intruder, but the catapult stone hit the herdsman on the forehead.

“This infuriated the suspect who brought out a cutlass to fight the deceased who was also with a cutlass,” the police spokesman said.

“The two of them used cutlass on each other resulting in the death of the deceased. The corpse of deceased has been deposited in the mortuary for autopsy,” he said.

“On getting to the scene, the corpse of the deceased was met on the ground while the suspect who also sustained machete cut injuries were identified and promptly arrested,” Mr Oyeyemi added.

Reports have it that Garba has been transferred to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.