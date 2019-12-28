Police Arrest Lady For Allegedly Using Step-Daughters As Sex Slaves (Graphic Photos)

A Nigerian woman identified as Funmilayo Samson has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly subjecting her step-children to abuses and turning some of them into sex slaves.

Local residents at the location where the events took place to share the information of how Funmilayo abused and molested her step-daughters.

Funmilayo, said to be a resident of No 22 Ebuwawa Road, Agbede, Baba-Alagbo Junction after baba welder bus stop in Ikorodu, was reportedly brought in as a house help to take care of the kids but ended up marrying their father after their mother died.

She was accused of “beating the kids and abusing them on several levels.

It was also reported that she fought anyone who tried to support the children and took them as enemies.

The lady was also accused of bringing in commercial motorcyclists to have sex with the kids when their father is not at home.

