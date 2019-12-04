Police Arrest Man Over Fake Bulletproof Charm

by Verity Awala

The Niger State Police Command has arrested  Yakubu Abubakar for giving his neighbour fake bulletproof charm, that has left him in critical medical condition.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Usman Adamu, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Wednesday, that Abubakar tested the efficacy of the charm on Zakari Yakubu.

According to the police commissioner,  on Nov. 26 at about 14:30 hours, operatives of the Paikoro Division arrested the suspect after injuring Yakubu.

He said, “The charm failed and left the victim in a pool of his own blood with serious injuries on his chest. ”

Adamu noted also that the victim was taken to Ibrahim Babangida Specialist Hospital, Minna for treatment and that the case was still under investigation while Abubakar would soon be charged to court.

 

