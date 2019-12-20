Police Arrest Okada Rider For Rape, Murder

An Okada rider has been arrested by the Oyo state police command for allegedly abducting a woman, Bosede Jimoh (34) with her five-year-old son, Fadeyi Opeyemi Ramadan.

According to reports, the suspect whose name has been given Gbenga Oduola raped the woman and then severed the head of the boy at his house in Igbo-Ora community in Ibarapa Central Local Government Area of the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, while parading the suspect said that the woman and her deceased son had boarded a commercial motorcycle on December 8th with Gbenga as the driver.

However, he took another route instead of the one for their destination and took them to his house where he raped the woman and then killed her son.

The police boss said the suspect raped the deceased woman three times before daybreak.

“The following day, December 9, the motorcyclist took the victim’s son to another room in the house where he beheaded him with a cutlass. He confessed to having dumped the remains of the boy at a nearby bush beside his house, where they were recovered and deposited at the General Hospital mortuary for autopsy,” CP Olukolu said

The suspect while speaking with newsmen said he liked the deceased and intended to marry her. He added that he was taking the deceased to her destination, and asked her out to which she agreed to his love offer.

He, however, maintained he doesn’t know why he killed her son.

“I then took her to my house where we had sex. I didn’t know why I beheaded the boy. I didn’t abduct them. I made love advances to the woman and she agreed, so I took them home. She had even agreed to marry me but I didn’t know why I killed the boy; it was the devil’s work.”

The police boss added that he will be arraigned in court soon.