Police Arrest Suspects Linked To Killing, Eating Of Female LASU Student (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
LASU final year female student
The Suspects

Three suspects linked to the murder of a final year student of Theatre Arts at the Lagos State University (LASU) identified as Favour Seun Daley-Oladele, have been reportedly arrested by the police.

The deceased who was reportedly pregnant was allegedly killed on December 8 at Ikoyi Ile community in Ikire, Osun State.

Favour was allegedly killed by an ex-student of LASU, Owolabi Adeeko in collaboration with his mother Mrs Adeeko and one Prophet Segun Phillip, said to be a serial money ritualist.

READ ALSO – LASU Debunks Reported Death Of Undergraduate Law Student

The deceased’s body parts were allegedly eaten by Owolabi and his mother in a bid to change their family’s misfortunes.

The update was shared by Omojola Omotayo.

See Update Here:

LASU final year female student allegedly killed and eaten by friend, his mum and a Prophet

Tags from the story
Favour Seun Daley-Oladele, lasu, Osun state, Prophet Segun Phillip
0

You may also like

Aisha Buhari Condoles With Families Of Slain Soldiers At Funeral

Policemen Repel Attack On Station As One Suspected Terrorist Is Killed, 2 Arrested In Kano

Terrorism: Army To Kick Civilians Out Of Barracks

FG Committed To Revitalising Rail Transport System – Amechi

Trial Of Leadership Journalists Stalled As New Judge Withdraws

Health Worker Allegedly Detained For Filming Policemen Harassing Okada Rider In Lagos

Nollywood actress in court for stealing goods worth N7m

JAMB CBT: Reps Order Suspension Of e-Test, Summons Education Minister, JAMB Registrar

Nigerian Christian Elders Deny Alleged Conspiracy Between CAN, Army, Boko Haram To Destroy Shiites

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *